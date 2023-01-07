Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded up $8.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.94. The company has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

