Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 2,190 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,189,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,926,413. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

