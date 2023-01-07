Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 6,073 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,091,000 after acquiring an additional 775,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,159,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.35. 540,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,692. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $53.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

