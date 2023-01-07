Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 90 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.34. 10,259,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,587. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.