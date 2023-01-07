Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,147,222,000 after buying an additional 102,155 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 105.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $36.76 on Friday, hitting $738.00. 1,215,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,889. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $708.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $661.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $899.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.43.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

