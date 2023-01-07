Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Cut by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

NYSE:BDX opened at $259.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.89 and a 200-day moving average of $243.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

