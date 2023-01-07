BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.83.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.
BeiGene Stock Up 0.8 %
BeiGene stock opened at $245.22 on Friday. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $257.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of BeiGene
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeiGene (BGNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.