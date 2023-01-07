BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Up 0.8 %

BeiGene stock opened at $245.22 on Friday. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $257.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,664. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.