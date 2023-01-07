Beldex Price Tops $0.0398 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $132.41 million and $1.57 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.75 or 0.07464793 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

