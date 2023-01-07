Beldex Price Tops $0.0400 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,268.79 or 0.07485016 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00032581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00069795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00061014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

