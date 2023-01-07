Bend DAO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $44.69 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $44.69 million and $191,786.77 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

