Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 318 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

