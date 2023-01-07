Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.48 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

