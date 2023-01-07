Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $248,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,587 shares of company stock worth $10,101,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

