Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases New Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.2% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 23.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $5,107,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $1,557,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 1.3 %

EJUL opened at $23.60 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64.

