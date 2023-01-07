Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 2,510 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

