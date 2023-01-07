Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 305 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $233.65 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 112.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.30.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

