Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 797 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after buying an additional 2,163,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after buying an additional 802,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,509,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE LUV opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.