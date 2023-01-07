Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 797 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2023

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after buying an additional 2,163,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after buying an additional 802,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,509,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE LUV opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.