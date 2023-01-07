Biconomy (BICO) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Biconomy has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a market cap of $72.85 million and $2.74 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,782,154 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

