Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $651.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $418.68 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $695.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

