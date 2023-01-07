BitCash (BITC) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

BitCash (BITC) traded up 21% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCash has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $18,177.61 and $27.15 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash’s genesis date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

