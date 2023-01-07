BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Trading Volume Hits $34.84 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $114.56 million and $34.84 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $16,954.76 or 1.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,812.5061405 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35,013,748.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

