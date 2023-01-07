Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.79 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $19.79 million and $92,733.39 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00110235 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00201015 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060630 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

