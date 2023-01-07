Bitcoin Latinum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $76.81 Million (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $5.07 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

