Bitcoin Private Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $28.13 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00246016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00079591 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00049508 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.