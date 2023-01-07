BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $597.58 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000063 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $10,043,311.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

