Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

