BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.19% of BlackRock worth $161,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Up 5.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.43.

BLK stock opened at $738.00 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $899.97. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $661.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.