BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

