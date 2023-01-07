BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
