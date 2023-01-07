BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MYN opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $14.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
