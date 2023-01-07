BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYN opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $14.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.