BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MPA opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $16.60.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
