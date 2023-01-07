BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MPA opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.