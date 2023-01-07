Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Block by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Block by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Block by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Block by 2,858.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.35.

Insider Activity at Block

Block Price Performance

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,263.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,263.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $189,111.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 318,306 shares of company stock worth $19,240,949 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $68.99 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $152.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18, a PEG ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

