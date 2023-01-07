Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Block by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Block by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Block by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Block by 2,858.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.35.
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $68.99 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $152.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18, a PEG ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
