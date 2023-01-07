BNP Paribas Downgrades Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Underperform

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.86.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $105.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.28. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

