Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.01 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00006481 BTC on exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $189.04 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,930,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,930,788.64529708 with 163,513,121.88240823 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.09222174 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $7,070,507.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

