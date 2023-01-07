Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lifted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Booking by 19.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,179.25 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,979.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,893.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

