Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRLXF. TD Securities cut their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of BRLXF opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

