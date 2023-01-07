Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $275.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $331.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.09 EPS.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $351.47.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $328.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.60 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $535.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $1,404,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.