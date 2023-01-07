BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Sells $468,176.80 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,472. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.62. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.