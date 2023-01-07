BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Sells $468,176.80 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIOGet Rating) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,472. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.62. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

