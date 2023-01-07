Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 1,975 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 308.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,271,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 158,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,290,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 45,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.7 %

SOXX stock opened at $363.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.73. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $547.85.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.