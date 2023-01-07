Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 69.77%. Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 95.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,643 shares in the company, valued at $44,734,104.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,643 shares in the company, valued at $44,734,104.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

