Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

