Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 425,338.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $4,796.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,532.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4,319.05. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,822.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

