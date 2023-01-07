Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $371,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $31.86 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

