Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 917 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 13.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.37.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

