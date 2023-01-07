Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP Group Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

