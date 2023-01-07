Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

LOW opened at $200.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $257.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

