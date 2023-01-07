Brokerages Set Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) PT at $1.98

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFLYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air France-KLM from €1.65 ($1.76) to €1.45 ($1.54) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €1.90 ($2.02) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Air France-KLM Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $960.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.65. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

