Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) PT at $88.87

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $77.53 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

