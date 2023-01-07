Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT at $98.94

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.94.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

