Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) PT at $1,185.80

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,185.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRGLY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.05) to GBX 925 ($11.14) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Stock Up 1.2 %

HRGLY opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

