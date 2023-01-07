Brokers Set Expectations for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $14.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

NYSE FLT opened at $187.21 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 125.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

